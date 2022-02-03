Pioneer Village and local groups plan to save Fugitive Slave Chapel
It is one of the earliest and historically significant buildings built by the Black community in London, Ont.
The Fugitive Slave Chapel, currently sitting on Grey Street beside Beth Emmanuel Church, dates back 175 years.
“At the time, the chapel was built, not only to be a place of worship, but kind of a community centre,”says Chair of the London Black History Coordinating Committee, Carl Cadogan
Fanshawe Pioneer Village has partnered with the committee, Black Lives Matter, The Chapel Committee, and the London Chapter of the Congress of Black Women of Canada, to raise the money needed to move and restore the 19th century building that tells the story of early fugitive slaves that found refuge in London
“They bought the land in 1847. We think that the chapel may have been built very quickly after that,” says Hilary Neary of the Chapel Committee. “It was a very important place for worshipers to express their faith to come together just lend, you know, assistance to each other to build up the community.”
The Chapel was moved to its current location in 2014 after a church-backed effort to raise funds to restore the building fell short.
“It didn't happen, because for many reasons, I guess and the church leadership change over the last couple of years and they wanted to, you know, I guess, sort of move the building,” says Cadogan.
That is how the Pioneer Village became involved, “When we discussed whether we accept this as a board one of the key pieces was you know, can we accept this and interpret it well in our museum” says Thomas Peace, chair of the Board of Directors at the Museum.
There were questions as well from members of the Black community about how the chapel would be used.
“People wanted to just not only move it but think about a plan about how it could serve the community, how it could broaden people's understanding of the Black community,” says Cadogan.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $300,000 to first move the chapel, then restore the building.
After that the museum plans to use it to educate visitors on the origins of the Black community in the area.
“When you get it to Fanshawe Pioneer Village you have to ensure that people understand the historical significance of the building,” says Cadogan.
Peace adds the overarching story of how fugitives arrived here in the first place will be an important component.
“One of the most important stories in North America's past is the history of enslavement and freedom and the city has as place in that history.”
The building is at risk of further deterioration and the groups hope to raise the money quickly through donations and government grants in the hopes of completing the move by the end of the year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Bergen says she will work to 'strengthen' conservative movement as interim leader
Candice Bergen says she is focused squarely on strengthening the conservative movement as the newly elected interim Conservative Party leader.
Canadian military cuts dozens of unvaccinated troops, puts hundreds more on notice
The Canadian Armed Forces has kicked out dozens of service members who refused to bare their arms and get vaccinated, while release proceedings have started for hundreds of others.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck, snow plow
Police are investigating what they say is a "fatal collision involving a pedestrian" that happened on Ottawa Street South and Nathalie Crescent.
-
Car wedged under jack-knifed truck in Hwy. 403 crash
A jack-knifed transport truck on a Highway 403 ramp, that ended with up with a car underneath it is being described as 'unbelievable' by the OPP.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
Windsor
-
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and clinic partner to provide PCR tests at border
A new joint initiative hopes to address cross-border testing requirement issues by offering access to Health Canada-approved PCR tests on site at the U.S. side of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
-
Essex man facing numerous firearms charges
A 28-year-old Essex man is facing numerous firearms charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun at a home on California Avenue.
-
Four tickets, 47 warnings issued in recent Windsor-Essex reopening enforcement blitz
A number of previously restricted businesses reopened across the region on Monday, with some getting visits from public health inspectors looking to educate and enforce the updated regulations.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
-
New elementary school to be built in Innisfil
The Ontario government announced funding for a new elementary school to be built in Innisfil and an expansion for an existing school to keep up with a growing population.
-
Charges laid following police pursuit in Barrie
A woman was arrested and charged after a police chase in Barrie on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Three police forces combine to make major drug busts on Manitoulin Island
A dozen people are facing more than 100 charges following a major drug investigation aimed at combating the opioid crisis on Manitoulin Island.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Toronto hospitals ask staff to wear plainclothes when coming into work due to weekend 'Freedom Convoy'
Some Toronto hospitals say they are tightening security around their sites and advising workers to wear plainclothes when coming into work this weekend as the city prepares for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches facing sexual assault charges appear in court as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
-
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Manitoba ICU doctor says 'hold your horses' on easing COVID-19 restrictions
A day after public health and elected officials in Manitoba announced plans to start cautiously reducing the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, one ICU doctor feels the move may be premature.
-
Winnipeg police prepared for convoy protest on Friday
The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of and prepared for a convoy protest Friday outside the Legislative Buildings.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Hinshaw to give update at 3:30
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation, where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules, could be inflaming the issue.
-
Southcentre mall's backpack program making it easier for families and kids with sensory processing disabilities
A visit to the mall can bombard the senses. Bright colours, constant music, different aromas, and people everywhere are too much to process for those with sensory sensitivities.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Hinshaw to give update at 3:30
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
-
'Not there yet': Sohi says Edmonton may bring in COVID-19 restrictions if Kenney drops Alberta's
Edmonton's mayor pleaded with the province Thursday not to relax COVID-19 restrictions, saying it's "too soon and too fast."
-
Edmonton 311 snow on walk complaints soaring, already exceed last winter’s total
In January 2021, the city received 957 complaints compared to 2,184 this January.
Vancouver
-
'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
-
Realistic-looking fake gun used to threaten driver in road rage incident: police
Police say a recent dispute between drivers in Port Moody took a scary turn when one produced what appeared to be a handgun.
-
Former B.C. legislature employee was 'screamed at like a dog' during misspending investigation, trial hears
A former employee of British Columbia's legislature says he was “screamed at like a dog” by the former Speaker and his special adviser during an investigation into misspending allegations against former clerk Craig James.