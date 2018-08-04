Featured
Pilot suffers minor injuries in plane crash
Plane crash in Norfolk County on Aug. 3, 2018. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 11:26AM EDT
An Elgin County man only suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed while landing.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Byerlay Side Road in Norfolk County.
The 72-year-old pilot was landing his single engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over during landing.
He was treated at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.