Grey Bruce OPP say a male pilot suffered minor injuries after his small plane crashed north of Eugenia on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Grey Road 13 in Grey Highlands just before 9 a.m. for a report of a small plane crash.

Police say the Piper PA12 was westbound and attempting to land on a grass landing strip when it crashed into a fence and came to a stop in a ditch.

The pilot was the only one one board and was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada is reportedly continuing an investigation into the cause of the crash.