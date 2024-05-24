Picture perfect Friday ahead of showers Saturday morning

A beautiful Friday on the way with a "fresh start" and lots of sunshine, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

"We start out at 15 C in the morning and 25 C by the afternoon, we will be sunshine to mainly sunny through the day and that will be right across most of southern Ontario," she said.

Looking into the weekend, Atchison said conditions will deteriorate on Saturday morning with some showers.

"The bulk of the rain is expected to fall early in the day and by Saturday afternoon we'll see the light rainfall taper off and we'll be back to a mix of sun and cloud," she added.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 15.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 14.