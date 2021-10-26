Physicians being added to COVID assessment centre in Stratford, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is adding physician assessment to its COVID-19 assessment centre in Stratford.

Starting Wednesday, physician assessment will be available for patients of all ages who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and meet requirements for a more in-depth examination.

According to a release, physicians will be at the centre located at the Stratford Rotary Complex Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Assessment Centre is open Monday through Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HPHA is also reminding the public that tests for travel cannot be accommodated at the assessment centre.

To receive a COVID-19 test for outbound international travel and to receive a valid travel certificate, you must pay for a private COVID-19 test.