MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say a photographer has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last weekend at a local address.

Police responded to a home in Norfolk around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 where they arrested and charged 68-year-old Dirk Boudry.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.