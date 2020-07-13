Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Photographer charged with sexual assault, OPP seek more victims
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 6:35PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say a photographer has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last weekend at a local address.
Police responded to a home in Norfolk around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 where they arrested and charged 68-year-old Dirk Boudry.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say they believe there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.