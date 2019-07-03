

Perth OPP helped keep our roads safe with their Canada Day Long Weekend Traffic Safety Blitz.

A zero-tolerance traffic enforcement event, generated by the Ontario Provincial Police took place between June 28 and July 1.

Perth County OPP laid numerous driving charges including 82 for speeding, three for stunt driving, two for seatbelts, one for distracted driving and 14 for other Highway Traffic Acts violations.

Among the charges, one included impaired driving and five were charged for Insurance Act offences.

Perth County OPP Sgt. Scott Bentley said in a news release, "The most common causes of deaths on Ontario roads are impaired driving, failure or improper use of seatbelts, distracted driving and aggressive driving. During the weekend blitz, officers focused particular attention to those breaking traffic laws related to the big four."

Perth County OPP charged an additional 18 charges related to hazardous moving violations.