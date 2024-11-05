Needle found in Hanover, Ont. Halloween candy

If you've got any Halloween candy left in your house police are reminding you to stay vigilant, after a needle was found in a chocolate bar.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a sewing needle found in a KitKat chocolate bar after a child tried to eat it.

Police said the child didn’t swallow the needle and was not injured.

Investigators said they are aware of other police services getting similar reports across the province and remind parents and guardians to thoroughly check their kid's candy before allowing them to eat it.