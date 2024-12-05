'It's all gone': Wortley business owner devasted by arson hopes to rebuild

Wortley Village, considered the heart of Old South, is again coming together to help business owners impacted by an alleged arson on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

The damage has left the owners of two small shops at the corner of corner of Wortley Rd. and Bruce St. in London scrambling to save their livelihoods.

As she enters her shop called Sha Choix, Sharinne Snellen looks around, overwhelmed with sadness, “so this is it,” she says depleted.

Snellen says her business is destroyed, and she’s lost everything inside her small shop due to water and smoke damage from the fire.

“We’ve been here for ten years, and just like this (snaps fingers), it’s all gone, devasted,” explained Snellen, who says she’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s received from the community.

“Lots of, flowers, gifts and cards and messages that keep me going, you know, it's just amazing.”

The MYLIE Group just south on Wortley Road is providing their space for free to Snellen as a temporary pop-up location through the month of December.

Sharinne Snellen, owner of Sha Choix in Wortley Village inside temporary pop-up location at 171 Wortley Rd., by The MYLIE Group (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Next door, a pet supply business called A Village Tail has also been impacted by the fire. The owner Cindy Wroma says they’ve been extremely busy dealing with the aftermath.

“The Village Tail is like an institution her in Wortley,” asserted Wortley resident, Donna Pennee, “so many dogs drop in regularly – our dog, all of his stuff has come from The Village Tail.”

A local artist, John Sherbourne – is among the many, who have stepped up to help, by raffling off a pet portrait – with all the proceeds going to the small pet shop.

“They’ve been very good supporting me, and the whole community, so once I heard about the fire and that there was no foreseeable opening for the future, it’s just the way I thought I could help,” said Sherbourne.

Westland Gallery, located in the same row of businesses also sustained damage, but owner Al Stewart says a 2-inch gap between the buildings ultimately saved his entire business.

“There were 12 firemen on my roof, thankfully, but they also knocked down a big brick wall from the adjoining building that landed on my roof,” continued Stewart. “And it's supposed to rain on Monday. So if there's damage up there, I don't know what to do.”

The Old South Business Association will be holding a community townhall at the Wortley YMCA Thursday, Dec 5. 2024.

“What we're trying to do is tonight do a damage assessment, you know, kind of see where they're at and where we can go from here and how people, residents of old south in particular, can step up and support these people,” said Ian Leishman, President of the Old South Business Association.

A 75-year-old man who lives above one of the stores has been charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.