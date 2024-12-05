Snowfall projected to taper off overnight, with difficult driving conditions persisting

Note: This article is being regularly monitored and updated.

With snow squall warnings and watches covering most of southern Ontario, snowfall continues to batter the region tonight as the winds pick up and decimate visibility on roads.

“Snow squall warnings continue across the area – a snow squall locking in over the city of London. As you move through the late evening, that snow squall will wind down and move out of the city,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Although that means that the area around London and to the north will be off the hook for the time being, that does mean that some of our neighbours will be getting a piece of the action, “This squall will migrate it’s way toward Strathroy Glencoe Petrolia overnight and then as we head through the early morning hours it will shift back.”

That being said, this system is running out of steam, and is set to break tomorrow, “snow fall rates will be minimal with this as it weakens as we head into Friday morning,” assured Atchison.

Friday is set to be the light at the end of the tunnel, “Still the risk for flurries first thing in the morning, but breaking out of this weather pattern,” said Atchison.

If you still have snow on your laneway, now is a better time to get it out of your way, “As we head into the weekend temperatures are set to climb… with rain in the forecast on Monday,” warned Atchison.

Perth County has officially declared a Significant Weather Event. This declaration applies to all county roads and does not apply to local township roads or provincial highways.

"We have seen substantially deteriorating conditions across our road network due to increased snowfall and high winds. Visibility is extremely poor and we want to ensure our Plow Operators are able to continue their work safely, and this declaration helps us keep everyone safe,” said John McClelland, director of Public Works. “Declaring a Significant Weather Event allows the County to continue road maintenance operations in a safe and responsible manner during severe and hazardous weather. County plows will continue to operate, but the difficult weather conditions mean road maintenance may take longer than usual. County plows will operate until it is no longer safe to do so."

Power Outages

London Hydro

Hydro One

Road Closures

Hwy 401 is signifiganctly backed up westbound following a closure from Culloden Line to Putnam Road - one lane has since reopened. Eastbound lanes have reopened in Dorchester.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed southbound between Trafalgar Street and River Road as the result of two motor vehicle collisions.

Huron OPP has closed Bluewater Highway/Highway 21 between Bayfield and Grand Bend

Perth Line 86 is closed between Rd 131 and Rd 140

Hwy 21 is closed between Amberly Road and Concession 6 in Port Elgin

Norfolk Street South is closed between St. John's Road and Lynn Valley Road due to a collision.

Road Conditions

Highway 401

Ridgetown to 402 - partly snow covered

402 to Ingersoll - reduced visibility

Highway 402

Sarnia to Watford - clean roads

Watford to 401 - partly snow covered

Highway 3

St. Thomas to Simcoe - reduced visibility

Highway 4

Arva to Exeter - reduced visibility

Exeter to Clinton - reduced visibility

Highway 7

Stratford to Elginfield - reduced visibility

Highway 8

Goderich to Stratford - reduced visibility

Highway 19

Tillsonburg to Ingersoll - reduced visibility

Highway 21

402 to Grand Bend - reduced visibility

Grand Bend to Bayfield - closed, reduced visibility

Bayfield to Goderich - reduced visibility

Goderich to Amberly - snow covered

Amberly to Port Elgin - closed, snow covered

Highway 40

Wallaceburg to Point Edward - clean roads

Cancellations and school closures

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford



TVDSB: All schools, education and distribution centres are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.Students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

AMDSB: All AMDSB schools and buildings are closed today. Teachers will post activities for students to do independently on Google Classroom. No new material will be provided.

LKDSB: Thamesville Area Central School is closed today due to a power outage

Fanshawe College: All campuses of Fanshawe will remain open with online and in-person classes opearting as scheduled. Anyone required to attend campus should do so as long as they can do it safely.

Western University: Due to observable and changing weather conditions, Western is closed Dec. 5. All in-person classes and exams are cancelled. Where possible any course instruction that can happen online should continue.

MLHU: The Strathroy and London Offices of the Middlesex-London Health Unit are closed today due to the winter storm

City of London: The City of London is shuttering all facilities due to inclement weather this afternoon – with in person services being suspended. Services can still be accessed online, and all facilities are expected to reopen tomorrow – Friday, December 6.

Here’s your London area forecast

Tonight: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Friday: Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.