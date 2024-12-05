Fire displaces ten people, injures two

A fire that broke out at a home on Hale Street resulted in two people being assessed by paramedics, and ten people being displaced.

The fully involved basement fire in the 500 block of Hale Street near Brydges Street broke out at around 4:00 p.m.

An LTC bus served as a shelter and warming station for the displaced residents while emergency services worked on the scene.

Fire trucks were impeded in their response by heavy snow, and traffic. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.