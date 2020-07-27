MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Perth County has lifted an open-air fire ban put in place earlier this month after enough rain fell over the past week.

Residents in both the county and the Town of St. Marys can now be issued burn permits, but must abide by their municipal bylaws.

Fire chiefs in the five affected municipalities believe it is now once again safe for open-air burns.

Many residents have been waiting to clean up fallen trees and branches after severe weather moved through the region just over a week ago.

However, officials say the ban may be put back in place if dry conditions return, and farmers are still encouraged to be very careful of potential field fires.

The fire chiefs are thanking residents and visitors for their cooperation during the fire ban.