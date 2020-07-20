MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An open air fire ban put in place nearly two weeks ago has finally been lifted after the region got some rain and conditions improved.

The lifting of the restriction, put in place July 8, is effective immediately, but the Huron County Fire Chiefs Association is still asking people to be cautious.

Anyone considering an open air burn is encouraged to contact their local fire department for information on the permits needed.

People are reminded to never leave a fire unattended and to ensure they are completely extinguished.

There is no word on plans to life the burn ban in place in Perth County.