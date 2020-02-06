LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. are asking for public help to identify a person of interest in connection with an indecent act.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, a woman called police reporting she had seen a male committing an indecent act.

The incident happened in the area of Roth Park, near Highland Drive and Pittock Lake.

The man is described as white and wearing a bright blue coat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.