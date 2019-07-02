

CTV London





OPP closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403 on Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a tractor trailer.

Police say the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. and closed the highway from Wayne Gretzky Parkway to King George Road.

The male pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by paramedics then airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

OPP say the driver of the westbound tractor trailer remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

The highway was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.