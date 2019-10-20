

WINDSOR, Ont. - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Windsor's west end.

Officers were called to Tecumseh Road West at Felix Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday and a man was rushed to hospital.

Police describe his injuries as serious.

The area was blocked off overnight.

The Windsor police traffic reconstruction team attended the scene Sunday morning to investigate. The area was cleared around 9:30 a.m.