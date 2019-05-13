

CTV London





A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car shortly after midnight in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police say the collision occurred on Highway 6 between Maplewood Crescent and Spencer Street.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the pedestrian with no vital signs. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The diver of the car was also taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld while police notify next of kin.

Officers continue to investigate the collision; it is unclear if any charges will be laid.

As of 6 a.m. Highway 6 remained closed.