Oxford OPP have released the name of the person killed by a VIA train last Friday.

The incident happened Friday around 7:41 p.m. on the tracks at McKeand street in Ingersoll.

Police say the westbound train struck Brittany Bergsma, 18, of Ingersoll.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

The investigation has been turned over to CN Police.