Pedestrian killed by VIA train in Ingersoll identified
A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 11:01AM EDT
Oxford OPP have released the name of the person killed by a VIA train last Friday.
The incident happened Friday around 7:41 p.m. on the tracks at McKeand street in Ingersoll.
Police say the westbound train struck Brittany Bergsma, 18, of Ingersoll.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play is not suspected.
The investigation has been turned over to CN Police.