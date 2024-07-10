LONDON
London

Pedestrian injured in south London collision

Emergency services on the scene of a collision on July 10, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) Emergency services on the scene of a collision on July 10, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
A pedestrian was injured this afternoon in south London when they were struck by a vehicle involved in a crash.

Police stated that two drivers collided at Wellington Road and Base Line Road East, which led to the pedestrian being hit.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash also took out a nearby pole which supported the crosswalk button.

