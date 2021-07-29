LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency responders tended to an injured pedestrian at a London townhouse development Thursday evening.

Just prior to 7 p.m. a young person was loaded into an ambulance after possibly being struck by a vehicle near Huron Street, west of Sorel Road.

The injured person was treated on a service road inside the complex.

A police escort lead the ambulance away.

Investigators remained at the scene through the eight o'clock hour.

Police have not yet confirmed whether a vehicle was involved in the incident.