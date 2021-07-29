Advertisement
Pedestrian injured in northeast London, Ont.
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 8:01PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 8:01PM EDT
Emergency responders and members of the public attend to an injured person just south of Huron Street, near Sorel Road in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency responders tended to an injured pedestrian at a London townhouse development Thursday evening.
Just prior to 7 p.m. a young person was loaded into an ambulance after possibly being struck by a vehicle near Huron Street, west of Sorel Road.
The injured person was treated on a service road inside the complex.
A police escort lead the ambulance away.
Investigators remained at the scene through the eight o'clock hour.
Police have not yet confirmed whether a vehicle was involved in the incident.
