Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police.
Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
When crews arrived, a pedestrian was found and taken to hospital by paramedics — the person died in hospital.
London police tell CTV News, "We can say that at this time there is nothing to indicate that the death is suspicious in nature."
The train has since cleared the scene but was previously stopped along York Street between Ridout Street and Egerton Street police worked with CN Rail to investigate.
