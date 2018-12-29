

CTV London





With unrest in the North African country of Sudan, members of London’s Sudanese Community rallied on behalf of friends and relatives, who are suffering in their motherland.

Protesters in Sudan are rising up against price increases in basic necessities and also against President Omar Al-Bashir, who has been in power since a 1989 military coup.

"We are very sad about the blood being shed in our country, just because of us talking peacefully," says Londoner Sawsan Elhag, who has a parent in Sudan.



The Sudanese information minister says 19 people have been killed during the protests, but Amnesty International cites 37 deaths since anti-government demonstrations started close to two weeks ago across the African republic.



“They're peaceful protesters protesting for basic human rights” says Londoner Ghaida Hamdun. “The economy is being ruined. Food is so expensive that they protest, and they kill everyone.”



“People have been patient for 30 years. However, this explosion is thanks to over inflation in the economy” says Elhag. “One simple piece of bread costs three to five pounds. Families with five people can only afford one out of three meals."



Despite being more than 10,000 kilometers away from the Sudan, these peaceful protesters are hoping that Canadian government officials will step up and help the people suffering in Africa.

Protesters in London say officials in Sudan have cut off the wifi so citizens can’t tell the outside world what is happening to them.

Local protesters can rally without fear of consequences, unlike people in the northeast Africa country, says Elhag.



“When you are out on the street, peacefully protesting and being shot in the head, in the chest - that’s why we are fighting for (their) needs.”