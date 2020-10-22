LONDON, ONT. -- The London Abused Women's Centre started its Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign Thursday morning with a harrowing story of one woman's life in the sex trade.

"My pimp broke my hand so I couldn't go to work. While I was unemployed, he made me sell my body again," said Olivia Beadle, 2020's Shine the Light campaign spokesperson.

Beadle, a Sarnia native was force into the sex trade while in college but managed to escape and eventually started her own business running a spa in Lambeth.

LAWC Executive Director, Megan Walker says the pandemic has only increased the number of people relying on the agencies services.

"There has never been a time, in my time working at the London Abused Women's Centre, where we need to be more aware of the needs of abused women and children because of COVID-19," says Walker.

