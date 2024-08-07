Peaceful protest at Jewish National Fund event in London
There is a heavy police presence in downtown London Wednesday as former Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits.
He's the keynote speaker at the Jewish National Fund (JNF) of London 2024 Breakfast at RBC Place.
The event is described on the JNF website as designed to attract, "London's most influential professionals in the field of business, real estate, medical, finance, high tech, and more."
CTV News London made multiple requests to cover the event but was denied access.
Outside of the convention centre about 30-40 people opposing the visit chanted and held placards denouncing Israeli military action in Gaza.
They also expressed upset about the former prime minister's appearance amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
One protestor, Sarah Rans, told CTV News, "This has got to stop. Ceasefire now!"
Harper, meanwhile, is slated to speak at another JNF event in Windsor on Thursday evening.
