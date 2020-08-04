Police have identified the person killed in a motorcycle collision Saturday at Chatsworth.

OPP say the 68-year-old passenger of the motorcycle, Brenda McKay of Chatsworth, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The crash between the motorcycle and a truck happened about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Grey Road Road 16 at Concession Road 6.

The 68-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the 32-year-old driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.