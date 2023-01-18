Palmerston man charged after nearly striking police officer with vehicle

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled after being pulled over for a traffic stop and nearly struck a police officer, OPP said.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, an officer was conducting patrols on Church Street in Wroxeter, Ont. at approximately 10:16 a.m. on Jan. 10 when a traffic stop was initiated by the officer on a minivan.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan failed to stop for police and sped away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said the minivan driver then turned around and drove directly at the officer who was parked with emergency lights activated. The officer had to take evasive action in order to avoid being struck by the minivan.

Additional officers attended the scene and located the driver and involved vehicle a short time later.

Evidence of drug use was found at the scene, and police discovered the male driver showed signs of impairment by drugs, and was subsequently arrested for further assessment.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old driver from Palmerston, Ont. has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement.

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Possession of schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was also charged with Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving while under suspension and dirty plate.

In addition, the involved minivan was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Goderich on Feb. 27 in relation to the charges.