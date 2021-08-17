Oxford OPP investigating sudden death of 29-year-old man in Tillsonburg, Ont.
Oxford OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old man on London Street in Tillsonburg, Ont. on Tuesday.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Officers will continue to be in the area as the investigation continues.
OPP say more information will be provided to the public once its available.
