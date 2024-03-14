LONDON
London

    • Owl boxes installed across campus at Western University

    Share

    There's a new sustainability project on Western University's campus — installing owl boxes.

    Western officials said the boxes create wildlife viewing opportunities for the community, but they're also intended to reduce rodent traps.

    As seen in the above video, black box traps are filled with poison bait, and when they're consumed, rodents can pass that poison on to other animals such as owls or hawks.

    "We’re trying to raise awareness of the harms... But also alternative more effective strategies for rodent control. So for instance, installing owl boxes can help to keep the rodent population under control. Additionally, we recommend applying exclusion methods - so looking around your building and figuring out where exactly are rodents getting in? And then blocking those points of entry," said Brendon Samuels, biology PhD candidate at Western.

    A single owl can eat hundreds, even thousands of rodents every year. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China: Reuters exclusive

    Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News