Owen Sound police have charged a 71-year-old man following a collision that has left an elderly man in serious condition.

Police were called to the intersection of 4th Avenue W. and 20th Street W. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 7.

The 76-year-old man remains in hospital in London, police said.

Police have charged an Owen Sound driver with failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to stop for a stop sign.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lisa Smith with the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 Ext 170.