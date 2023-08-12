Overnight road closures start Saturday through Wednesday

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, overnight road closures will be in place on Southdale Road West between Pine Valley Boulevard and Tillmann Road.

According to the City of London the closure will be in effect until Wednesday to accommodate for surface paving operations as part of the Southdale Road West and Bostwick Road Improvements project.

Drivers travelling east and west on Southdale Road West will be detoured around the closure using Wonderland Road South, Wharncliffe Road, Bostwick Road, Pack Road and Colonel Talbot Road.

Temporary sidewalk closures and restrictions will also be required and pedestrians are encouraged to use nearby streets to avoid these restrictions.