LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating an outbreak at a Retirement Residence, declared on Saturday.

LPH said one staff member at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence, in Sarnia Ont., tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual who tested positive has been notified of their result,“LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation. All necessary testing is underway," said Chad Ikert, Manager of Health Protection for LPH, in a release.