LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating one long-term care outbreak and one school outbreak, both declared on Friday.

LPH said one staff member at Afton Park Place and one staff member and one student at St. Patrick's Catholic High School, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results, LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation,” said Chad Ikert, Manager of Health Protection for Lambton Public Health.