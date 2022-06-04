'Our London Family' gym unveiled Saturday

On June 4, 2022, members of the Afzaal family, friends and community members attended the unveiling of a new gymnasium on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont. in honour of the Afzaal family. (Jennifer Basa/CTV News London)

