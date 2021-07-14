LONDON, ONT. -- New details about a proposed apartment building and its tenants is opening the hearts and minds of some neighbours.

In January, opposition to an affordable housing project at 18 Elm St. sparked a debate in London about the need for established neighbourhoods to accept public housing developments.

More than 80 neighbours in the Hamilton Road and Elm Street area had signed a petition based on rumours that City Hall intended to build affordable housing on the site of the former Holy Cross Elementary School.

“The concern is that additional affordable housing will harm the area since it already consists entirely of affordable housing,” stated the petition.

“A lot of homelessness and drugs and theft,” said Clay Duchene about the area’s challenges. “The neighbours would definitely love to have input because there are a lot of families here.”

Now City Hall has released details of the affordable housing proposal, and many attitudes are softening.

An agreement with Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services will see a 42-unit apartment building for Indigenous women, children, families and elders.

It will include a small parkette and a program called Homeward Abound that helps young mothers achieve their education, career and housing goals.

A lot has changed in the six months since CTV News London spoke with Clay Duchene following City Hall’s news release.

“That’s what we want, more community, more families,” explained Duchene.

He also shared his very personal reason for welcoming stable homes for families to the street.

“I grew up living house to house. It was tough. And I can appreciate seeing kids have a good place to grow up in.”

Ward 1 Councillor Michael Van Holst, who had faced criticism from council colleagues for not dispelling myths that affordable housing attracts crime to an area, is now pleased with the proposal.

“This is very family-oriented, and I think that should be really assuring to neighbours,” Van Holst says now.

Neighbour Moises Moreira says he’ll still have questions for City Hall at upcoming public meetings, but he will welcome his new neighbours.

“I’m happy. I have a house, everyone need a house.”

If funding and planning approvals go smoothly, construction will break ground in early 2022.