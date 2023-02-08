OPP seize over $65,000 worth of stolen property and weapons
Huron County OPP say over $65,000 worth of stolen property, weapons and drugs were seized from a home in Huron East.
An investigation was conducted by the Huron-Perth OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Central and West Region Tactics and Rescue Units (TRU), and West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT).
On Tuesday, OPP executed a search warrant at the residence on Harpurhey Road.
As a result, officers located and seized a quantity of stolen property including a 2022 travel trailer, 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle, new Lennox air conditioning unit, Stihl chainsaws and a snowmobile jacket.
Also seized during the search were two imitation pellet handguns, a taser-style weapon, various throwing knives, .22-calibre ammunition, and a set of lock picks. Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine.
The combined estimated value of the recovered property is $64,000 and the estimated value of the seized prohibited weapons is $1,400.
A 45-year-old Huron East man has been charged with:
- Possession of Break-in Instruments
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (two counts)
- Possession of weapons/ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order (eight counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (three counts)
The accused was processed and held for a bail hearing.
A 55-year-old Huron East man has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (three counts)
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - Cocaine
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich on March 20, 2023.
Any person with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
