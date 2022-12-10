OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust

More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.

Officers from the Huron-Perth OPP, Huron County OPP Crime Unit, and West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a home on William Street.

Police found and seized a “large amount of stolen property” including tools, a tankless water heater, a home furnace, a generator, home fixtures, antique coins, cash and a replica handgun.

Police say officers also found suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

The combined estimated value of the stolen property is $13,500, while the estimated street value of the drugs is $5,100.

Police also seized $625 in Canadian cash.

Evidence seized by OPP during search warrant in Exeter, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Courtesy: Huron-Perth OPP) Evidence seized by OPP during search warrant in Exeter, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Courtesy: Huron-Perth OPP) Police arrested a 44-year-old South Huron resident who faces the following charges:

Three counts of possession obtained by crime

Break, enter and theft

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of identity document

A 35-year-old from South Huron was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were released from custody with a court appearance scheduled in Goderich.

Any person with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).