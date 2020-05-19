MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police are again appealing for tips in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash east of Woodstock, Ont. last fall.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019.

Damitri Baranov, 43, died after he was struck while he was outside of his vehicle while it was pulled over along the side of the highway.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Quebec man did not remain at the scene.

Around the time of the crash police released an image of the trailer that was being pulled by Baranov, in the hopes that someone had seen something that could assist them in identifying the driver who fled.

OPP are appealing for tips from the public, and anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.