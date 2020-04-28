LONDON, ONT -- More open roads may mean more room and perhaps more temptation to speed, but drivers would do well to remembers that police aren’t quarantined.

Provincial police are reporting another four cases of racing on Highway 401.

Local police forces have noticed a spike in racing, stunt driving, and general speeding tickets in the last few weeks with less cars on the road.

In Woodstock police stopped three vehicles at once that were all seen going more than 155 km/h down the highway.

Three people have been charged with racing including a 21-year-old from Toronto, a 38-year-old from London, and a 19-year-old from North York.

In Chatham-Kent a 19-year-old was charged after they were seen going more than 155 km/h down the highway near Kent Bridge Road.

All charged face an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.

If convicted drivers can face much steeper fines and possibly jail time.