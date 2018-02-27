

CTV London





Meet our newest weekend anchor and reporter at CTV London, Camille Ross.

Ross got her start in journalism as a videographer at CTV in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

From there, she moved on to Global News Regina where she was a reporter and weekend anchor.

In 2011, Ross made the leap to CTV Montreal.

In 2013 she was named anchor and host of the new morning show for Global News in Montreal.

When she isn’t at the station, Ross is either teaching journalism at Fanshawe College, or spending time with her young family.

She has a degree in journalism from Ryerson University and is a Toronto native.