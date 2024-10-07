LONDON
London

    SVCA location impacted by lightning strike

    (Source: SVCA) (Source: SVCA)
    

    A local conservation authority has been knocked offline by lightning.

    Officials with the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) say a lightning strike blew out windows and knocked out power at their Formosa headquarters Sunday morning.

    They say lightning struck near the building, knocking all electronics offline and causing considerable damage inside the building.

    At this point, they say it's unclear when they'll get things back online.

