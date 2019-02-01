

CTV London





It was Feb. 2, 1999 when the bodies of Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were found in their rural home on Wellington Road north of St. Thomas.

Police and fire crews responded to an early morning house fire, but an investigation found both Smith and Haveron died from blunt force trauma, and that the fire at their home had been deliberately set.

Now, 20 years later, OPP say the investigation continues and they are again asking the public for tips in the death of the couple.

In 2009, the 10-year anniversary of their deaths, a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved was approved by the province.

It still stands.

Both police and family members believe someone may know something about the death of the dairy farming couple.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at: www.londoncrimestoppers.com