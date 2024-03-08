LONDON
London

    • OPP on scene of fatal crash in Lambton County

    OPP are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lambton County. March 8, 2024. (Source: Google)
    OPP in Lambton County are on scene of a fatal crash.

    It happened at the intersection of Marthaville Roadand Courtright Line in Enniskillen Township.

    No information has been released in terms of how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or any other possible injuries.

    Motorists are asked not to drive around the road closure barricades and police said more details will be provided when they become available.

