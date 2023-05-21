OPP marine units to patrol Lake Erie over long weekend

OPP marine units will be out patrolling Lake Erie this Victoria Day weekend, and have some key safety reminders for boaters out on the water.

With the warm weather and sunshine this long weekend, boaters may be eager to get their vessels on the water. As Safe Boating Awareness Week kicks off, there are a few safety tips officers would like boaters to keep in mind.

“We just ask you take your safety as a priority. I know everyone’s excited to get on the water, make sure you check all your safety equipment — do your spring checks,” said Norkolk OPP marine officer Jeremy Rattan. “Check your flares, your sound signaling devices, bailing buckets, things like that.”

OPP released a “simple, yet important” checklist to be mindful of before and during a boat outing:

Wear your lifejacket

Only 11 of the 130 boaters/paddlers who have died on OPP-patrolled waterways in the last five years were wearing a lifejacket. With capsized vessels and falling overboard the leading causes of boating fatalities every year, the life-saving value of wearing a lifejacket cannot be overstated.

Boat sober and drug-free

Whether you are a power boater or paddler, alcohol and drug consumption have no place on the water. Every year, impaired operation of a vessel is a contributing factor in boating deaths.

Plan and be prepared

Ensure you and your vessel are up for the type of water adventure you're planning. Always check the weather forecast, make sure your vessel is in good working condition, have sufficient fuel, a fully charged cell phone and always ensure someone knows when and where you are going, and when you expect to be back.

Be cold water safe

With many of Ontario's waterways very cold year round, even the best swimmers will feel the effects of sudden cold-water immersion. Familiarizing yourself with the 1-10-1-principle will help you understand how ending up in cold water can severely impact your ability to swim or even stay afloat. It will also remind you that your best chance of surviving an incident that lands you in the water is to wear your lifejacket!

“We do request that you put your life jacket on while you’re on your vessel,” Rattan said. “It is too late once you’re in the water to put your life jacket on.”

Police say marine units will be promoting safety on the water in partnership with Canadian Safe Boating Council and other safety partners for this weekend.