Advertisement
OPP investigating serious crash in Wardsville
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:59PM EDT
Wardsville, Ont. crash on Longwoods Road on May 12, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A serious crash has closed Longwoods Road west of London Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Longwoods Road and Hagerty Road in Wardsville just before 7 p.m. after a pick up truck and a car crashed into each other.
Longwoods Road is closed in each direction by Middlesex OPP.
Motorists should avoid the area.