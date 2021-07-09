LONDON ONT. -- Huron County OPP are requesting help from the public in identifying suspect in a recent break and enter on Kirkton Road South near Exeter.

Around 2:40 a.m. on June 26 officers responded to a break and enter at a business located on Kirkton Road.

Upon arrival police found the suspect had entered the premises through a rear door, and once inside the suspect allegedly stole numerous items.

Some of the stolen items include:

Stihl gas chainsaws

Stihl brand backpack style leaf blower

Stihl brush trimmer

two iPads

cash register containing some cash

The suspect is described as being a male, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and Nike running shoes.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.