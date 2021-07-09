Advertisement
OPP investigating recent break and enter near Exeter, Ont .
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
LONDON ONT. -- Huron County OPP are requesting help from the public in identifying suspect in a recent break and enter on Kirkton Road South near Exeter.
Around 2:40 a.m. on June 26 officers responded to a break and enter at a business located on Kirkton Road.
Upon arrival police found the suspect had entered the premises through a rear door, and once inside the suspect allegedly stole numerous items.
Some of the stolen items include:
- Stihl gas chainsaws
- Stihl brand backpack style leaf blower
- Stihl brush trimmer
- two iPads
- cash register containing some cash
The suspect is described as being a male, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and Nike running shoes.
If you have any information about this incident please contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.