Provincial police are looking for witnesses following an incident that may have been an attempt to abduct a child.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a report of a child being chased by strangers in the afternoon Thursday.

According to police a group of children ages 7 to 14 went for a walk on Shuter Street. One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, fell behind. At that time a white cargo van pulled up beside the child and two suspects got out chasing the child.

Luckily the boy was able to run to safety and catch up with the other children.

The van was last seen travelling northbound on Shuter Street where it turned left and headed westbound on Charles Street towards Josephine Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, cargo style van with a sliding passenger door and two barn style rear doors.

The suspects are described as follows:

Passenger One - Male wearing a balaclava, black pants and a black shirt.

Passenger Two - Male, with greyish hair and dressed in black.

Driver - Male, possibly in his 30's, with facial hair and wearing a black hat

Anyone with any information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.