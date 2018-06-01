Featured
OPP investigating out-of-control after prom party, reports of sexual assaults
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 3:15PM EDT
South Bruce OPP are investigating a large after-prom party that got out of control.
Police were called to the party in the 1100 block of Concession 12 in Brant Township just before 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate two reports of sexual assault, one report of assault and assault with a weapon.
Officers also laid charges under the Liquor Licence Act of Ontario:
• 18 year old Shelburne teen charged with public intoxication and obstruct peace officer
• 18 year old Melancthon Township teen was charged with open alcohol
• 20 year old Huron-Kinloss Township woman was charged with open alcohol
Anyone with information about the party is asked to call OPP.