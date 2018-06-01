

South Bruce OPP are investigating a large after-prom party that got out of control.

Police were called to the party in the 1100 block of Concession 12 in Brant Township just before 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate two reports of sexual assault, one report of assault and assault with a weapon.

Officers also laid charges under the Liquor Licence Act of Ontario:

• 18 year old Shelburne teen charged with public intoxication and obstruct peace officer

• 18 year old Melancthon Township teen was charged with open alcohol

• 20 year old Huron-Kinloss Township woman was charged with open alcohol

Anyone with information about the party is asked to call OPP.