    • Former Woodstock Mayor pleads 'not guilty' to sexual assault

    Trevor Birtch appears virtually at an Oxford County council meeting on May 11, 2022. (Source: Oxford County) Trevor Birtch appears virtually at an Oxford County council meeting on May 11, 2022. (Source: Oxford County)
    At the start of his trial this morning at the London Courthouse, former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

    The charges stem from alleged incidents which took place in February, June and December of 2021.

    The woman involved in the case cannot be identified and is expected to testify from a remote area of the courthouse.

    The trial is slated to last the week. 

