OPP investigating fatal crash in Tillsonburg, Ont.

OPP on the scene of a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, March 8, 2022. (Photo submitted) OPP on the scene of a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, March 8, 2022. (Photo submitted)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver