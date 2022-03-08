OPP investigating fatal crash in Tillsonburg, Ont.

One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A passenger was ejected from a moving vehicle and was then struck. According to police, the driver left the scene but later returned and is now in custody.

OPP reported earlier that a pedestrian was involved in the collision.

UPDATE WITH CORRECTION: Collision occurred just before 8pm involving a passenger being ejected from a moving vehicle and subsequently struck. Driver left the scene but returned and is in custody. The road is re-opened^pc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 9, 2022

A witness at the scene tells CTV News London a pickup truck could be seen speeding through the town being chased by police and was last seen pulled over near the scene of the reported collision — but this has not been confirmed by OPP.

In a statement to CTV News London, OPP Cst. Patti Cote says updates will be provided when they become available.

Lisgar Avenue was closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for the investigation but has since reopened.