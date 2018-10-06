Featured
OPP identify victim in fatal 401 crash
One person died in crash on Highway 401 in Elgin County near West Lorne on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 12:02PM EDT
Elgin OPP have identified the victim in Saturday's fatal crash on the 401 near West Lorne.
Police say around 7:30 a.m Saturday a tractor trailer and vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes. One person who had no vital signs at the scene died.
The victim is Benjamin Allen, 35, of Ajax.
The investigation continues.